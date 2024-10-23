Looking for Spooky Season activities? Airbnb debuts 'Beetlejuice' haunted house — Here's how to visit

October is in full swing, creating a perfect opportunity for thrill seekers looking to spend the holiday doing something different. Enter Airbnb, a platform offering a singular experience that capitalizes on some of what Halloween has to offer, and on "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the Tim Burton-directed film that premiered this past September.

© Randy Slavin An outside look at the Beetlejuice home

The website has shared photos of its Beetlejuice home, a location that guests can stay in and visit for a personalized experience, packed with all manner of rooms and memorable sights shared in the "Beetlejuice" franchise.

The posting shared on Airbnb was written by Delia Deetz, played in the film by Catherine O'Hara, and teases some of the layout of the home and the experiences that will be available for participating guests.

© Emily Shur The attic in the Beetlejuice home, with the famous model home

"My creations—a lifetime’s worth of paintings and sculptures that would uplift even the grimmest of dispositions—have been tastefully displayed throughout my home," reads the posting.

"In fact, don’t even think of it as my home, think of it as an extension of my NYC art exhibit, 'The Human Canvas.' And like any good exhibit, there is a class. Now, this isn’t just any ordinary art class. Oh, no. No, no, no. THIS class will be taught by a legendary artist—me—from The Afterlife," continues Deetz.

"Yes, technically, my assistant will be present to facilitate, but it is I who will inspire the exploitation of your darkest terrors for the sake of creation!"

© Emily Shur Guests will have access to the home for a couple of hours

Guests will be welcomed in by a host who'll allow them to explore the home at their leisure, visiting some of the key locations in the film, including the attic, which contains the iconic model home where Beetlejuice can be summoned.

"I’ve warned you many times, but if you say HIS name, don’t be surprised to find yourself in The Afterlife," teases the posting.

"If that is the case, follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room, an awful, cacophonous place."

A breakdown of the experience

© Emily Shur The haunted hallways in the Beetlejuice home

Delia Deetz also provides interested parties with a breakdown of the experience

Take in my extraordinary home. It’s art incarnate—ever since I restored it. Even the molding is heavenly.

Explore suburban purgatory à la miniature. The Maitlands’ Winter River model remains untouched in the attic.

Step into The Afterlife……but only if you have no regard for personal safety. Very déclassé.

Transform your fears into art. Each scream shall become a brushstroke in my once-in-a-lifetime paint class.

How to book the 'Beetlejuice' haunted house

© Emily Shur The Beetlejuice home is packed with spooky and fun activities

The Beetlejuice home is available to request for booking starting on October 23rd, at 8 am PT. Bookings will be available through November 4th, when reservations will close at 11:49 ET.

The home is located in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, with all guests responsible for arranging their transport.

Reservations made in the Beetlejuice home will also include a one-night stay at a nearby Airbnb listing. Interested parties can book their stay by visiting this link.