Jenna Ortega tributes her 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' character with a green zombie dress

Jenna Ortega is doing it again. The young actress and fashion icon has been promoting her new film, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," and has been causing an impact on the red carpet. Aside from wearing fashionable looks, Ortega has been leaning into her theatricality, wearing stunning outfits that resonate with the film.

© Manuel Velasquez Jenna Ortega at a 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' fan event in Mexico CIty

Ortega has been on tour in the US and Mexico, promoting the film. For a fan event hosted in Mexico City, she wore a green dress inspired by zombies and decaying corpses, something that, despite the spooky vibes, ended up being fashionable, weird, cool, and incredibly in line with the "Beetlejuice" world and mythology.

The dark green dress was made in partnership between her stylist, Enrique Melendez, and the fashion brand Lurline. It features a strapless neckline and some molding in the chest, depicting one of the film's most visually stunning scenes, reports Bazaar Magazine.

Ortega is no stranger to spooky outfits. Following the release of the hit series "Wednesday," Ortega attended various press events while wearing black and other gothic looks that would fit right in the world of her character and Nevermore Academy. It's fun to see her reinventing her style for a new press tour and gets us excited for her upcoming looks come the release of the second season of the show.

© Eyepix Group Jenna Ortega in Mexico City

Ortega's impressive experience when confronting Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, is a character that's beloved by many. The ghost or demon has been a pop culture figure for years, and is one that impressed Ortega on set. “It was actually quite intimidating because I’ve been saying that it was the first time that I felt like I really didn’t recognize somebody,” Ortega said in an interview with Fandango.

“And I think also it was strange because hair and makeup, everything, looked the exact same, so it was really confusing mentally to be in that place. I felt like I was dissociating and I had to stare at my hands to make sure I was like an actual person.”