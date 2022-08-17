Trailer of ‘Wednesday’: Watch in action Jenna Ortega’s role as the eldest daughter of Gomez and Morticia

The first trailer of Netflix’s upcoming series about Wednesday Addams is here! The Tim Burton-directed Addams Family-based show, Wednesday, shows Jenna Ortega’s role as the eldest daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) navigating high school.

Although Gomez and Morticia went to the same school and considered it a “magical place,” Wednesday takes acts of revenge into her hands after her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) gets bullied.

©Netflix



In true Wednesday fashion, the teaser shows the cold-hearted hair braided teenager reeling piranhas on the water polo team who consider her and her younger brother “freaks.”

“Little did I know I’d be stepping into a nightmare — full of mystery, mayhem, and murder,” Ortega’s Wednesday says. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Although Wednesday is not a remake of any of the Addams Family movies or shows, co-showrunner Miles Millar said the series “it’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing,” he said. “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”

Fans of the Addams Family can also rejoice with the presence of the beloved hand Thing; however, it is unknown if Uncle Fester will be on the show. Gomez’s brother never appears on the tear nor the promotional photos.

Additional cast members include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome, with Christina Ricci.

Netflix is still yet to announce when the anticipated series will be premiering.

Last year, Jenna took to social media to confirm she was the first Latina portraying Wednesday. “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice,” wrote Ortega on Instagram after the news broke.

The new face of Gomez and Morticia Addams’ only daughter is taking over Christina Ricci, known for playing Wednesday in The Addams Family 1991 film and sequel Addams Family Values in 1993, as well as other familiar faces that played the role, including Lisa Loring and Chloë Grace Moretz.

The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes, and they will follow Wednesday Addams as a student at Nevermore Academy. In this place, she tries to master her psychic ability. During the show, the teenager also attempts to solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. According to the synopsis, she does all these while navigating her new and tangled relationships.

