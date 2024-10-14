Countdown to Halloween: 17 Truly Scary Movies to Keep You Up at Night

It’s a spooky season, and we’re less than three weeks away from Halloween! The weather’s cooling down, making it the perfect time for solo movie nights or cozying up with a friend. If you're looking for some thrills, we've got you covered. Here’s a countdown of 17 must-watch seriously spooky movies to take you through to October 31 - plus, we’ve included trailers for each one!

October 14: Huesera (2022)

If you're ready to get unsettled, start strong with Huesera. Nominated in 2023 at Premios Platino, Huesera is a terrifying ride. When a pregnant woman begins seeing and hearing things before and after giving birth, the Spanish-language psychological thriller takes unexpected turns that leave you feeling uneasy during moments of the film.

October 15: The Ring (2002)

Everyone remembers the first time they saw The Ring. The film is about a creepy VHS tape that kills anyone who watches it. Twenty years later, it still holds up with plenty of jump scares.

October 16: The Grudge (2004)

This remake of the Japanese horror Ju-On is full of unnerving moments and spine-tingling ghosts inside a home. The Grudge will have you wondering if you have dark energy in your house.

October 17: Saw (2004)

If you like your horror with some gore, Saw is for those with a strong stomach. With its twisted traps and psychological mind games, this is one for thrill-seekers.

October 18: M3GAN (2023)

This sci-fi horror film about a life-like AI doll designed to protect children will be all too meta after the robots Musk unveiled last week. When the robot becomes too overprotective, it gets deadly.

October 19: The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

A meta-horror film that takes the classic "cabin in the woods" scenario to the next level.

October 20: The Sixth Sense (1999)

This film shocked everyone with its twist. The Sixth Sense is all about ghostly encounters and human emotion. If you’ve never seen the film, get ready for a surprise. If you love this classic, make it a mission to find someone who hasn’t seen it before.

October 21: Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paranormal Activity is one of the best-found footage films that are both terrifying and realistic. It follows a young couple who set up cameras in their home to document strange occurrences. It’s one of those films that will scare you to sleep alone at night.

October 22: The Orphanage (2007)

Spanish horror film The Orphanage is a ghost story that’s part haunting, part psychological thriller. It’s emotional, eerie, and will have you jumping.

October 23: 28 Days Later (2002)

For zombie lovers, this post-apocalyptic film is intense and gripping and stars a young Cillian Murphy. 28 Days Later will have your heart racing with its ruthless energy.

October 24: It (1990)

Stephen King's original It is one of the best horror films ever made, proving to withstand the test of time. With a scary clown in the sewer, the right amount of gore, and terrifying jump scenes, it's a movie you'll want to revisit again.

October 25: The Black Phone (2022)

A terrifying ride and an incredible performance by Ethan Hawke. “The Black Phone” is a supernatural horror film set in the 1970s about a kidnapped boy who finds a mysterious phone that lets him communicate with the spirits of previous victims. It’s eery, creepy, and will make you jump.

October 26: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

A sequel to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) the 2024 remake is gorey, hilarious, and riveting. Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder are an incredible duo.

October 27: Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele’s debut masterpiece, Get Out, is a blend of social commentary and horror. It's one of the films that will leave you thinking about the plot when it is over.

October 28: Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

A cult classic, Rosemary Baby is a psychological horror at its finest. It follows Rosemary, a young woman who becomes pregnant and suspects her neighbors are part of a Satanic cult intent on using her baby for dark rituals.

October 29: The Witch (2015)

Anya Taylor-Joy's breakout film is a folk horror tale set in 17th-century New England. It will have you questioning what’s lurking in the woods.

October 30 The Menu (2022)

The Menu is a dark satirical thriller about a group of wealthy diners invited to a fancy dinner on a secluded island, only to find out that their meal will be the last thing they ever experience. It’s creepy, witty, and disturbing.

October 31: The Exorcist (1973)

On Halloween night itself, return to the horror classic The Exorcist. There’s no better film to cap off your countdown! Happy Halloween!