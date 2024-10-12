Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch the Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and more

Lizzo looks amazing!

Jovita Trujillo
OCTOBER 11, 2024 9:05 PM EDT

Happy Friday! It’s October, and despite the government’s threats, TikTok is still going strong. Your favorite celebrities are still sharing epic content on the app. Get ready to be entertained with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week! 

1. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and Shakira get lost in her song "Soltera" before she remembers she's still married to Guaynaa

@lelepons

Stream “Soltera”😳😳😳😳 @Shakira @guaynaa

♬ original sound - Shakira

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner who recently showed her spooky Halloween decorations, does the upside-down challenge with Aire, formerly known as Wolf, while Stormi sings and dances along with charisma. 

@kyliejenner

dont think we did that right 😂

♬ original sound - charchar

3. Lizzo

Lizzo, who has been showing off her incredible weight loss shows what she eats in a day as a former vegan who has added protein back into her diet. 

4. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently on her Short n' Sweet tourmakes it clear she loves all of her fans, despite their age. 

@sabrinacarpenter

any fan of mine is a fan of mine ♥️

♬ original sound - Maggie Winters

5. Shakira

Shakira celebrates the release of her music video for "Soltera" where she shows off her dance moves looking incredible. Just a few days before the release of the video fans were amused when her ex Gerard Pique shared a photo with his girlfriend Clara Chia.

@shakira

Soltera Official Music Video OUT NOW! 💋 #NewMusic #Soltera

♬ original sound - Shakira

6. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello celebrates the release of her new remix  “Move” by Adam Port & Stryv. The singer has been embracing her return to brunette and looks amazing. 

@camilacabello

move out now 💃🏻💃🏻 @Adam Port @Stryv @malachiiislife

♬ Move - Adam Port & Stryv & Camila Cabello

7. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton reconnects with her bestie Nicole Richie as they reflect on their days getting fired. 

@parishilton

It’s exhausting being this iconic ✨ @Nicole Richie

♬ Life Is Worth Living - Justin Bieber

8. Hailey Bieber

New mom Hailey Bieber invites fans to get ready with her and shows off her adorable necklace dedicated to her and Justin Bieber's baby, Jack. 

9. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore visits her wax statue at Madam Tussauds, which is actually very realistic compared to many of them. 

@drewbarrymore

One of me is cute… but 2 though?! @Sabrina Carpenter @MadameTussaudsUSA @thedrewbarrymoreshow

♬ Juno - Sabrina Carpenter

10. Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco hilariously fails at the perfect pitch test. Good thing he's a producer and not a singer. 


