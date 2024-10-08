Lizzo shows off her weight-loss transformation in empowering TikTok videos

Lizzo is once again inspiring her fans with her music and fitness journey. The 36-year-old artist behind hits like “Truth Hurts” and “2 Be Loved,” shared her latest weight-loss transformation in a TikTok video, giving followers a glimpse into the hard work she’s been putting in at the gym. In the clip, Lizzo donned pieces from her shapewear brand, Yitty, confidently displaying her progress.

The video starts with her in black underwear in a “before” shot, transitioning to an “after” scene where she rocks a sleek gray bodysuit, exuding confidence and pride. As the four-time Grammy winner showed off her slimmer physique, the background sound featured Nicki Minaj’s viral TikTok audio: “The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b*tch, always been a bad b*tch.”

Lizzo captioned the empowering post with, “fine both ways 😮‍💨,” reminding her fans that beauty and strength come in all forms. She followed up the transformation post with a second video, showing off the gray bodysuit again while dancing and lip-syncing to No Doubt’s classic “I’m Just a Girl.” Playfully, she added the caption, “no bra or panties needed @YITTY,” showing off her confidence and love for her body.

A Fitness Journey for Strength, Not Escape

The singer’s fitness transformation hasn’t come out of nowhere. In fact, Lizzo has been documenting her workout routines for some time, sharing glimpses of her gym sessions with her 13 million Instagram followers. Just last month, she posted a video from one of her workouts, showcasing arm exercises on a lat pulldown machine and swift, powerful movements in a purple one-piece.

Her caption for that post was both motivational and supportive, aimed at encouraging her fans: “If you’re reading this… remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this 💪🏾.”

For Lizzo, this journey isn’t just about appearance. She’s been open about her approach to fitness, explaining that her workouts are about maintaining the stamina required for her demanding performances, not fitting into societal beauty standards.

© Jeff Kravitz Lizzo attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Prioritizing Health Without Sacrificing Identity

In 2023, Lizzo spoke candidly about her commitment to fitness, clearly stating that her goal wasn’t to “escape fatness” but to stay in shape for her high-energy shows. “I have a very high-performance job,” she explained. “For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”

Lizzo’s transparency about her fitness journey has made her a beacon of body positivity. She continues challenging beauty standards while reminding her fans that being strong, healthy, and confident has nothing to do with fitting into anyone else’s mold.