Joaquin Phoenix addresses weight loss for 'Joker 2'; 'This is probably it for me'

Joaquin Phoenix might have had enough of physical transformations in his career. This week, he premiered "Joker 2" at the Venice Film Festival, with him addressing his process and how he prepared for the role in a press conference. He addressed his physical transformation, something that he's done various times over his career.

Phoenix revealed that he lost weight as he did for the first "Joker" film, only this time it was a more challenging process. "This time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn't have last time," he said. "And so it felt a bit more difficult."

A journalist then asked him if he could continue to do these radical transformations in the future. "You're right. I'm 49," said Phoenix. "I probably shouldn't do this again. This is probably it for me."

Still, Phoenix made it clear that the weight loss process was done with a doctor and that it was relatively simple, with no dangers or side effects. “I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that," he said.

He revealed that his co-star, Lady Gaga, also lost a lot of weight for the role. “Stefani also lost a lot of weight," he said. "I remember when I first met you in rehearsals and then you went away and when you came back, you lost a lot of weight. It was really impressive.”

Phoenix lost 52 pounds for 'Joker'

While promoting the previous entry in the franchise, Phoenix went in depth with his process of weight loss, revealing that he lost 52 pounds and claiming that the process was taxing for his mental health. At Venice Film Festival, he revealed that he didn't want to go into details this time around, claiming that last time he was "sick of myself and angry at myself for making such a big deal about that part."

"So this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.'”