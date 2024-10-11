New Music Friday: Becky G, Xavi, Charli xcx and Ariana Grande, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, making it the perfect time to kick back with some great music. As 2024 winds down, artists are wrapping up the year with some standout new releases. From chart-toppers to rising stars across various genres, here’s this week’s music round-up.

Becky G - OTRO CAPÍTULO

Becky G drops her long-awaited fourth studio album, ENCUENTROS, diving deeper into her Mexican roots and the sounds that have shaped her as an artist. The title track, “Otro Capítulo,” is produced by Edgar Barrera, so you know it's a banger. The tropical cumbia showcases Becky’s creative growth and evolution.

Mariangela, Marcelo Rubio - X si acaso quieres regresar

Mexican singer Mariangela joins forces with Venezuelan artist Marcelo Rubio for their debut collaboration, “X si acaso quieres regresar.” Their stunning harmonies effortlessly showcase their vocal range as they explore the deep longing to reconcile after a breakup, blending emotion and artistry.

Move (feat. Camila Cabello) - Adam Port, Stryv, Malachiii, Orso

Camila Cabello reworks the smash hit “Move” by Adam Port & Stryv, which hit #1 on Beatport’s Top 100 within 24 hours and racked up over 100 million streams in just four weeks. The Cuban-American singer has been busy since releasing her incredible album, "C,XOXO"; the fun track is perfect for the end-of-year parties.

Xavi - Next

Phoenix native Xavi, who will perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he's nominated for seven awards, including "Hot Latin Song of the Year" and "New Artist of the Year," has dropped his debut album NEXT, showcasing his love for Música Mexicana, inspired by his grandfather. His title track, "Next," embodies his unique voice and style that has made him this year's breakthrough artist. It comes with a music video of the 20-year-old partying with what is hopefully nonalcoholic beverages in their cups.

The Linda Lindas - "Nothing Would Change"

The all-female rock group The Linda Lindas brings their nostalgic rock sound with "Nothing Would Change." It comes with a fun music video from one of their shows and old footage of them as little girls.

Fuerza Regida - No Pasa Nada

Fuerza Regida announced a new festival in San Bernardino, and they're adding new songs to play as headliners. After releasing one of the best albums of 2024, Pero No Te Enamores, the Mexican superstars drop "No Pasa Nada" an ode to their classic sound.

Pharrell Williams - VIRGINIA Boy (Remix - Official Audio) ft. Tyler, The Creator

Pharrell Williams, who will serve as co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala, and his long-time friend Tyler, The Creator release "Virginia Boy (Remix)." The track is part of the movie Piece By Piece and is a head-moving banger.

Charli xcx - Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande

Two pop stars in their own right come together as Charli xcx and Ariana Grande get experimental with "Sympathy is a knife." The fun track has deep lyrics as they sing about the price that comes with fame when people want to see you fail.

Mike Bahía & Daniel, Me Estás Matando - Bolerito (Remix)

Following the success of the original, Mike Bahía surprises fans with “Bolerito Remix,” a collaboration with Daniel, me estás matando. Redefining the bolero, the track blends Bahía’s unique vocals with the duo’s signature Boleroglam sound, creating a slow, heartfelt ballad.

Yandel, Tego Calderón - REGGAETON MALANDRO

Yandel releases his latest album, ELYTE, featuring the track, "Reggaeton Malandro," with Tego Calderón. “ELYTE is my #11 album as a solo artist. I love challenges and one of the biggest challenges of this new production was adapting my ideas on a creative level to what the public is currently listening to,” he said ina press release.