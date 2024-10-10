Met Gala 2025: The Black male co-chairs making history and theme

Believe it or not, we are already talking about the next Met Gala. This year flew by fast, and we are just months away from the 2025 Met Gala, where the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports will enjoy an exclusive dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It will go down on Monday, May 5, and today, Vogue began sharing the fashionable details, and they're making history this year with all-Black male co-chairs for the first time - here’s what you need to know.

© James Devaney A$AP Rocky will act as this years co-chair

What is the theme?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the Costume Institute's spring 2025 theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will explore how Black men have shaped style over the centuries, especially through dandyism.

In the 18th century, Black men, often in the face of racial oppression, used fashion as a form of resistance and self-expression. Dandies embraced tailored suits, bold accessories, and sharp grooming, challenging societal expectations and reclaiming a sense of dignity. The exhibit will showcase garments, paintings, photographs, and more. The dress code will be announced in early 2025, and “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will be on view from May 6 through October 26, 2025.

Who are the co-chairs?

Each year’s list of co-chairs is star-studded, 2024 saw Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya, and this year's list is a group of black icons. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala alongside honorary chair LeBron James with Anna Wintour. It’s an exciting title for Domingo, who will represent Afro-Latinos this year.

© Getty Domingo attended his first Met Gala in 2023

The actor attended his first Met Gala earlier this year, following an incredible awards season after the release of The Color Purple and Rustin.

What are the co-chair's duties?

The co-chairs are involved in a range of duties and help choose the theme for the evening, which will inspire the outfits and decorations we see throughout the night. They are sure to be among the best dressed of the night as they set the tone for the dress code. They also help curate the guest list, food, and decor.