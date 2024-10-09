Bianca Censori and Kanye West's confusing divorce: 'This is what they both told people'

Reports about Bianca Censori and Kanye West's divorce have caused tremendous confusion. The pair were reportedly having struggles in their marriage after 2 years together, with sources revealing to TMZ that they were headed for divorce, as Kanye wanted to move to Japan and Bianca wanted to be in Australia with her family.

However, it seems that this is not the entire truth. The reports were published after the couple had not been spotted together for weeks, but after the divorce news went viral, they made a public appearance together, casually shopping in Tokyo and sharing PDA.

"Kanye and Bianca were responsible for the news that they were divorcing getting out there because this is what they both told people," a close source revealed to Daily Mail, explaining that they wanted the news to be shared despite being still together.

"[Bianca] told her friends in Australia and [Kanye] told anyone that was willing to listen," apparently in an attempt to gain online attention. "They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album," the insider said to the publication.

"They both know that people are just over them and that her naked outfits are not enough to keep people interested. Everyone has seen her naked now there is nothing to wonder about," the source said. "She overexploited her sexuality with his help and now no one cares. So they create some rumors that they are done, play into it by wiping socials and spending time apart and bam, they are back in the public interest."

Bianca reportedly told her family and friends that the relationship was over. "She spent some time with her family and was different afterwards," a different source said to Daily Mail at the time of the apparent divorce. "Kanye sensed it was coming because they have been drifting apart and people around him sense that he still wants to be with Kim."

"She does care deeply for him and loves his kids, but she also knows that he has issues that she could never correct," the insider explained. "Her friends believe that she is ready to take him for what he is worth and walk away a very rich woman as they did not sign a prenup."