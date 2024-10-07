Kanye West and Bianca Censori divorcing after 2 years of marriage: What happened?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be ready for a new chapter in their lives, separatedly. The pair have been going through a "rough patch" as reported by TMZ, after the rapper was spotted going solo during his latest outings, while Bianca returned to Australia to spend time with her family.

The latest report comes just weeks after Bianca and her family were in Asia showing support for Kanye during his listening party, including Bianca's parents Leo and Alexandra, and her sister, Angelina. The couple has been married for two years, but it seems they are now headed for divorce.

It seems the pair have been separated for weeks and have been telling their respective inner circles that they have called it quits. However, a reason for their potential divorce has yet to be revealed.

"Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split," the publication reported after multiple close sources shared details about their marriage struggles.

It was also reported that the rapper "plans to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca." They were last seen together on September 20, with many online users wondering about where Bianca was after the rapper stepped out by himself multiple times.

The pair made multiple headlines since first being linked together, constantly traveling together and Bianca showing her support, while working closely with Kanye as Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy.