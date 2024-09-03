Bianca Censori dressed differently in Australia: She was spotted without Kanye West

Bianca Censori is back in her home country. The Australian architect is back visiting her closest friends and family members after being spotted in Asia with her husband, Kanye West, and his kids Chicago, Psalm, and North.

And while Bianca is known for causing controversy with her revealing ensembles, including skin-tight outfits and sheer looks, it seems like she prefers to change her wardrobe when she goes back home.

© Grosby Group Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori sports yet another eye-catching ensemble as she meets her family for dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

This time, the 29-year-old Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy was spotted in Melbourne wearing a more conservative ensemble during her solo visit. This is the second time she has visited Australia without the rapper, as it was rumored that Bianca's dad is not too happy about her romantic relationship.

Bianca was seen wearing an oversized black hoodie with matching leggings around Melbourne. She is known for wearing revealing looks even in cold weather, including the famous 'WET' tank top she wore on a rainy night.

© Tiktok/College Dropout Burgers Bianca Censori spotted in Melbourne

Who designs her outfits?

A lot has been said about her looks, with an insider revealing to Page Six that the ensembles are designed by Laura Beham of the Zurich-based design collective Proto-types per the rapper and his team's instructions.

“Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot,” said Mowalola Ogunlesi, who worked with Kanye on his Yeezy Gap collaboration. “They just buy tights and style it and cut it on [Censori] … Usually they get Wolford. Tights are not safe when they’re around.”

© Grosby Group Bianca wore a metallic skirt and bikini top during her romantic date with the rapper.

Kanye's relationship with Bianca's dad:

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” sources told the Daily Mail.

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider told the publication.

