Angelina Censori turns up the heat in China while visiting her sister Bianca Censori

Angelina Censori is spending quality time with her sister Bianca Censori in China. The model decided to travel from Australia to visit Bianca, as she is currently supporting her husband, Kanye West, during his third Vultures listening party. This seemed to be the perfect moment for the family to reunite, as Bianca's mom, Alexandra, and her dad, Leo, were also spotted in the country.

Angelina took to social media to share a video of the rapper's performance, showing she is also a fan of her brother-in-law. The model documented more of her trip and decided to post a mirror selfie in her hotel room, posing in a black top and white boy shorts, showing off her toned abs.

© Angelina Censori/Instagram

She was spotted at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan over the weekend, joined by Bianca and their parents in the audience. The group seemed to be enjoying the performance despite Leo's disagreement about Bianca's ensembles and her relationship with the musician earlier this year.

© Angelina Censori/Instagram

This is not the first time Angelina has shown off her revealing ensembles, as she recently posed with Bianca in similar boy shorts and black boots at Kanye's Vultures II listening party in Los Angeles earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Bianca wore a velvet bodysuit paired with black kitten heels.

© Angelina Censori/Instagram

"I love fashion and I always like to do my own thing. I don't follow what influencers are doing but have my own take and do my own thing," Angelina said to Page 13 at Melbourne Fashion Week, admitting that her sister has a great wardrobe. "[Bianca] has the best wardrobe," she said at the time.