Bianca Censori shows support for Kanye West in Tokyo ahead of his listening party

Kanye West is getting fans excited for his upcoming listening party in Haikou on September 15. The rapper is preparing for the Vultures event with his music collaborator Ty Dolla Sign, now that the third part of their project Vultures III is coming.

Kanye is currently in Japan and his wife Bianca Censori is showing her support. The Australian architect was photographed at the airport, standing next to Kanye after their arrival. Bianca joined the rapper after the pair spent some quality time together in Los Angeles.

© Grosby Group Kanye West at the airport before his listening party

Bianca was seen wearing one of her signature revealing ensembles. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy was spotted passing through security at Tokyo International Airport wearing a distressed see-through top with long sleeves.

She paired the off-white look with matching shorts, black kitten heels, and a beige hat. Meanwhile, Kanye was spotted taking selfies with some fans who noticed him at the airport. He was wearing white sweatpants, paired with a gray hoodie and a white t-shirt underneath.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori during their recent outing

The rapper wore white sneakers and dark sunglasses while he waited for his luggage. The couple was surrounded by their security team. Just last month, Bianca and Kanye were seen arriving in South Korea with his kids Chicago, North, and Psalm for Kanye's "Vultures 2" listening event.

Kanye was photographed signing autographs for his fans. The rapper performed at Goyang Stadium, which was the second major listening event he has recently done after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this summer.