Kanye West and Bianca Censori back together after divorce reports [PHOTOS]

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are looking happier than ever in their latest outing in Japan. The pair made headlines after it was reported that they were headed to divorce following struggles in their 2-year marriages, and it seems they wanted to shut down all rumors, despite not being seen together in weeks.

The couple was all smiles in Tokyo, looking very much in love while shopping and spending quality time together. The pair wore color-coordinated looks, with the Australian architect wearing a white long-sleeve top paired with low-rise feather-trim trousers.

© Grosby Group

She completed the ensemble with white platforms and styled her hair in a slicked-back bun. Bianca and Kanye showed some PDA and walked hand-in-hand, with the latest photos proving that they are still going strong in their relationship.

© Grosby Group

Meanwhile, the rapper wore white baggy pants with a long-sleeve shirt, white sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Their latest romantic appearance took place after it was reported that Bianca had returned to Australia, which explained her absence.

© Grosby Group

"Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split," TMZ shared, adding that Kanye was considering moving to Japan.

Bianca also deactivated her social media accounts after the reports but denied the divorce rumors after being seen with the rapper. Bianca's family also showed their support for Kanye during one of his recent listening parties in Asia, with her parents, Leo and Alexandra, as well as her sister Angelina, spotted in the crowd at the singer's show.