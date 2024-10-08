Bianca Censori deactivates Instagram amid Kanye West relationship drama

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have reached a rocky path as new developments suggest their relationship may be coming to an end. Bianca, 29, known for her bold and provocative style, recently deactivated her Instagram account (@bianca.censori).

At the same time, Kanye, who now goes by the name "Ye," has removed all traces of their relationship from his social media, only fueling speculation that the pair are headed for divorce.

© Arnold Jerocki Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Sources Hint at a Breakup

According to various insiders, the couple, who had a private ceremony in December 2022, reportedly parted ways a few weeks ago. Sources close to the pair suggest that Kanye is preparing to release a public statement announcing their breakup. While neither Bianca nor Ye has commented publicly, their recent online actions indicate a significant shift in their relationship status.

"Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago, with the Yeezy architect heading down to Australia to spend time with her family since the split," TMZ reported.



Ye's Cryptic Instagram Move

Kanye West's social media presence has also been a point of interest. As of this writing, the rapper's Instagram profile has only one post—a WhatsApp conversation with media personality Justin Laboy, dated February 28. In the post, Kanye wrote, "I'm closing my Instagram account. My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

Ye's decision to wipe his social media clean comes as he plans to move to Asia, a development that has further stoked rumors of the couple's impending breakup. The pair were last seen in public together during a shopping trip in Tokyo a few weeks ago, but now it seems they have gone their separate ways.

Bianca Spending Time in Australia

While Kanye is rumored to be making plans for his future in Asia, Bianca reportedly spends time with her family in Australia during this tumultuous period.

© Getty Images Bianca Censori, an Australian architect and model, attended the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg football match between FC Internazionale and Club Atletico de Madrid.

Kim Kardashian's Concerns

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife and the mother of his four children, has reportedly expressed concern about the ongoing situation. A source close to Kim told The Sun, "Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca. Every week it's something different, and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in."

The source added that while Kim isn't in direct contact with Kanye, their children—particularly North—keep her updated by sending photos and videos. "Kim wants a sit-down meeting urgently with both of them to discuss co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place," the source said.