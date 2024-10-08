A$AP Rocky says son Rza got mom Rihanna's forehead

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are power couple goals! From their fashion, music careers, and romance, anything they do leaves a mark. The couple shares two children, Rza, 2, and Riot, 1, and they're already starting to show the personalities and physical attributes they've inherited from their famous parents.

© The Grosby Group The family of 4 is adorable

As two of the biggest names in entertainment, they've kept their family life pretty private, but in the rapper's W Magazine cover story, he shared some insight about their mini-me's personalities. He explained that their youngest, RZA is an "extrovert" adding, "he’s just like his mom."

As for the oldest, RZA, he predicted, "I think Rza is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert." "Rza is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin," the rapper gushed before saying the one thing he got from the "Diamonds" singer - her forehead. "He got his mom’s forehead, but he got everything else from me," he quipped.

© Getty Images Rihanna in 2014

Rihanna's forehead has been discussed before, with trolls using it as ammo, but there's not much you can say about someone who is a billionaire, and highly regarded as one of the best-looking women in the world.

She said herself in an interview that RZA inherited it. "The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA,” Rihanna told Acess Hollywood. “Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure?’" she said, pointing to her forehead, “You can’t lose this thing!”

Rocky made sure to note that it wasn't a dig either, "I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother." He also pointed to his 2015 song "Jukebox Joints" where he sings, “Ain’t nothing better than the pretty, big forehead b***h.”

When he released the song, the couple had already met and were friends and collaborators, so it looks like she was always his muse.

© Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna perform at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards

They first met in 2012 when they were both around 26. The singer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, said he knew since their early days that Rih was the woman he wanted to be the mother of his children. “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think," he shared.