Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas's daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, is cementing her status as Hollywood royalty

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have long been synonymous with Hollywood stardom, and now their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, is poised to continue their legacy. At just 21, Carys has already begun to make her mark in the entertainment industry while balancing her academic pursuits. Currently studying Film and International Relations at Brown University, she has made strides toward building her career as an actress independent of her famous lineage.

Carys first gained behind-the-scenes experience as a second assistant director on the "August" series and the project "The Holy Devil." This year, she has taken on new challenges, acting in two short films that showcase her talent. The first, "Shell," features Carys as Aria Weathers, a young woman experiencing a creative block who turns to an innovative program to extract content from her dreams.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony on the red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Her second project, "F*ck That Guy," is set to premiere at the prestigious PROOF Film Festival in Los Angeles, which will run from October 18 to 20. This festival appearance will be a significant milestone for Carys as she enters the spotlight. The short film boasts an impressive cast, including Victoria Pedretti of "You," Micheál Richardson, son of Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson, and Dagmara Domińczyk from "Succession." Adding to the excitement, the renowned Spike Lee produces the project.

Beyond her acting endeavors, Carys is a multi-talented young woman. She plays the piano, sings, and has even explored modeling, making several appearances on the red carpet alongside her mother.

The resemblance between Carys and Catherine Zeta-Jones is undeniable in beauty and style, with the two even sharing outfits on occasion. Carys first captured the public's attention in 2018 when she appeared on the cover of Town & Country magazine alongside her mother at just 15 years old.

Fashion has played a significant role in Cary's life, and she has spoken about admiring her mother, whom she considers a fashion icon. However, growing up in a family as famous as the Douglas-Zeta-Jones clan has challenges. In interviews, Carys has reflected on the difficulties of living under the shadow of her parents' fame.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony on the red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

She also expressed frustration with assumptions that her success is purely a product of her famous lineage. Previously, Zeta-Jones has spoken about her children's talents, particularly in the arts. During an appearance on The Today Show, Zeta-Jones mentioned that despite warning their kids about acting challenges, Carys and brother Dylan are still interested.

She explained that their passion lies in acting as a craft, and they have attended theatre camps with Broadway kids every summer, where they performed very well. "My son went to his first theatre lesson and he turned to his teacher and said, 'Don't worry, I'm a good actor. It's in my genes,'" reports our sister website HOLA! Spain.