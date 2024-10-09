Tina Knowles saw Beyoncé change on stage when she was seven

Tina Knowles is the mother of one of the most famous stars on the planet - Beyoncé. The singer's star power was revealed to the world in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, but her mom first saw her shine when she was seven in a talent show.

© Getty Beyonce poses with her father Matthew Knowles, and her mother, Tina Knowles in 2005

Tina was honored last night as a part of Glamour's Women of the Year Class of 2024. Ahead of the evening, she participated in a group interview with Donna Kelce, Maggie Baird, and Mandy Teefy, where she revealed the moment she knew her daughter had star power. A young Beyoncé was around seven when her dance teacher put her in a talent show with older kids that went all the way to high school. At first, it made Tina nervous, "I was like, That’s not fair. She’s only seven!" she said.

Surprisingly, Tina revealed that Bey "was shy." But when she got on stage, it was like seeing a different person. "I mean, she got on that stage and commanded the stage, and my husband and I were like, Who is that?" she said reminiscing.

"Because the confidence came in and the joy. I could see it. She felt so confident and she said 'Well I just wanna get my trophy, I'm hungry," Tina said adding, "It was something that happened on that stage that I had never seen before."

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023.

The Bey on stage phenomenon is something the singer has addressed herself, even giving herself an alter ego, "Sasha Fierce." She told Oprah Winfrey about it in 2008, saying Fierce shows up when she hears the crowd backstage, "Like the moment right before when you're nervous." "Then Sasha Fierce appears, and my posture and the way I speak and everything is different," she said.

Tina takes the stage

© Getty Angela Beyince, Tina Knowles, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Samantha Barry attend Glamour Women of the Year

On Tuesday, at the awards, it was Tina's turn to take the stage, and her speech made Bey teary-eyed as she spoke about her and Solange Knowles. "My daughters have brought me such incredible joy and pride in my life far more than anything else. They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, my ride or dies," she said.

Tina added, "I am asked most often, 'What is the proudest moment you've had with your daughters?' And my answer is always the same. What I'm most proud of is the human beings that they are. How they have managed to stay humble, grounded, generous, gracious, and kind, and how they've managed to put it all into their art."