Pepe Aguilar honors Ángela Aguilar on her 21st birthday

On Tuesday, October 8, 2023, the Aguilar family celebrated Ángela's 21st birthday, the youngest daughter of renowned singer Pepe Aguilar and his wife Aneliz. The day was filled with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from hundreds of fans, and even Ángela's husband, Christian Nodal, surprised her with a beautiful display of roses amidst a backdrop of fireworks.

At nightfall, Pepe Aguilar shared an emotional video in tribute to his daughter, adding a touching personal touch to the already unique day. "A special year in which you have shown work, effort, and a lot of courage," can be read in the clip, which shows some moments in which his daughter made headlines, as well as videos of her in her presentations, photoshoots, music videos, and more.

With the song "Pajarito Colibrí," by Natalia Lafourcade, Pepe added: "In addition to saying 'Congratulations,' I want to express to you what you make me feel: pride, admiration and all my love," he continued. "Congratulations, daughter. In heart and spirit, your mother and I send you all the best. Greetings and congratulations!"

Pepe experienced a significant year as he watched his daughter grow and eventually walked her down the aisle in July when she married Christian Nodal. This marked one of a father's happiest and saddest moments as he embraced the natural progression of his daughter's life. He added to the video, "My beloved daughter, congratulations on your 21st birthday✨ We are very proud of you."

Christian Nodal's surpriseOn Tuesday night, the celebrations for Ángela were truly magical. The evening began with the singer joyfully joining Christian Nodal on stage for his first performance after a week of rest due to a stomach infection. Ángela looked on with delight as her husband took the spotlight, and to everyone's surprise, she joined him on stage to serenade the audience with a few beautiful songs.

As the night progressed, Christian had a delightful surprise for Ángela. He had arranged a stunning display of roses and lights to mark her 21st birthday, and as the crowd cheered, he sweetly whispered, "Happy 21 trips around the sun, my love." The sky lit up with a breathtaking fireworks display, and Las Mañanitas played in the background.