Angela Aguilar shares romantic moment alongside her husband Christian Nodal

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal confirmed their relationship a few months ago. Since, the two are proud of their love, sharing it on social media. A few hours ago, the two went viral after they shared a video on TikTok teasing Aguilar's new song, "Abrazame."

The video shows her and Nodal dancing to the tune of the song.

© Exclusiva - Américas Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

A dance of love

Aguilar has been promoting the song with her husband a couple of weeks ahead of its release, with him singing to her in the video while she smiles. Since the two confirmed their relationship, they've often been featured on each other's social media channels, showing off a look at their vacations and their behind-the-scenes moments at their concerts.

Aguilar has long wanted a partner who supported her and was devoted to her, something that she's discussed in previous interviews. A year ago, Aguilar revealed that she would marry the man who shared her grandfather Antonio Aguilar's values. "I'll marry the day I find a man that behaves the way my grandfather behaved with my grandmother," she said.

A dream come true for the bride

Upon sharing the news of their relationship, it was clear that Aguilar and Nodal were serious about their relationship. Aguilar's father, the famous Pepe Aguilar, shared his excitement over his daughter's wedding. "I was happy for her because she was doing what she wanted to do. In life you have to do what you want to do," he said in an interview with Caracol Television.

On the day of their wedding, Aguilar tributed her grandmother Flor Silvestre by walking down the aisle to her song "Nuestro Gran Amor." "They played my mother's song," said Aguilar. "Walking down the aisle with my daughter gave me a strange feeling, something I'd never felt before. Listening to my mom sing and walk my daughter down the aisle. It was also happiness."