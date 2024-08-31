Christian Nodal’s romantic serenade to Ángela Aguilar: 'Brillas, y brillas tan lindo'

Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar are truly in a wonderful place. The couple, having recently celebrated their first month of marriage, is enjoying this new phase of their life together. As expected, they have been supporting each other in their careers. Last Thursday, Nodal released his new song 'Un besito más', the first single from his EP Pa'l Cora, and his wife was there by his side.

© Gladys Vega

On August 29, the singer of No Te Contaron Mal did a live stream to present his new song and performed a 30-minute concert. Nodal's fans were interacting on social media and wondered if Ángela was there. To appeal their curiosity, Nodal took the microphone and said, "Mrs. Wife, please tell me what people are saying."

© Ángela Aguilar Nodal’s romantic serenade to Ángela Aguilar

Ángela commented that his fans wanted to hear the song Brillas by León Larregui in her voice. The singer happily agreed, adding a sweet dedication: "I dedicate this to you, my love. This one is for you, my love,"Nodal said.

While Ángela kept a low profile at Nodal's private show, she later shared a photo on her Instagram stories with the talented artist Estevie, who collaborated with Nodal on Un besito más. Pepe Aguilar's youngest daughter wrote: "The most talented @estevie #UnBesitoMas."

© Ángela Aguilar

Nodal can't hide his love for Ángela. This marks the second time he affectionately referred to her as his "dear wife," proclaiming his love to the world. The first instance occurred in early August, just days after their romantic honeymoon in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. During a show in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Nodal invited Ángela to join him on stage to greet their fans. "Dear wife, would you like to come say hello?" he asked. Moments later, Ángela appeared, sharing a sweet kiss with him before waving to the audience.