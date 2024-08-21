Christian Nodal is reportedly in Argentina visiting his daughter months after marrying Ángela Aguilar

Christian Nodal has reportedly reconnected with his daughter Inti, three months following his publicized split from his former partner, the Argentine artist Cazzu. As per the entertainment program Chisme No Like, the Mexican regional music artist met with his ex and their firstborn weeks after his surprise marriage to Ángela Aguilar.

“For the first time, after being married to Ángela Aguilar, as a married man, Nodal, although some say he is a bad father, spent the afternoon with Cazzu and Inti at the ranch in Argentina,” Javier Ceriani said during the show.

© @nodal The singer is delighted with his role as a dad

The journalist emphasized that Christian Nodal traveled to South America to visit his daughter and inspect one of the properties he had left to the rapper following their breakup. “He is also there to supervise the work, of the many houses that he gave to Cazzu, Cazzu should not complain because she is a millionaire, and Inti has her future assured, Nodal has not been mean at all with Inti,” he declared.

“It won’t be long before we see images of him hugging Inti (…) Nodal spent Sunday with Cazzu and with Inti (…) It is confirmed that Nodal traveled to see Inti and that he saw Cazzu and that everything is fine,” they added.

Nodal and Cazzu welcomed their daughter on September 14. For his first Father's Day, Noda shared a heartfelt dedication to his daughter Inti. On his Instagram stories, Nodal shared a collage capturing special moments from the past eight months with Inti. The collection ranged from intimate to exciting moments, even including pictures from the day his daughter was born. Alongside the post, he penned a touching message for his little girl: “My little sunshine always shining,” he wrote in the first line.

© @cazzu Adorable photo of Nodal with baby Inti

The singer, known for hits like “Kbron y Medio,” expressed the overwhelming emotions he’s felt since becoming Inti’s father, feeling deeply grateful for the blessing of sharing his life with her. “You gave me the greatest pride in this world, which is being your father,” he concluded.

Following the official announcement of his relationship with Ángela Aguilar in an exclusive with HOLA! USA & AMÉRICAS, Christian Nodal addressed his breakup with Cazzu on his Instagram profile. “First of all, Julieta is a person I love and respect for life. We are public figures and artists, but we are not immune to life; love doesn’t always work out,” he said.

© Instagram/Cazzu

He added, “Our time together ended in the best possible way. It was love that gave us the most precious gift life could bring us, the most beautiful thing we could have created together, which is Inti, my daughter, whom I will always love and always take care of…”

Nodal and Ángela Aguilar's wedding

The couple tied the knot on July 24 at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas, near the city of Cuernavaca, in Morelos, Mexico. The intimate wedding had a small guest list made of relatives of their relatives, his parents, and siblings, Aneliz and Leonardo Aguilar. One of the special moments of the wedding was when Pepe Aguilar gave walked his daughter to the altar so she could marry Nodal, who was visibly excited for this next chapter of his life.



