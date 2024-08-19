Christian Nodal shows off Angela Aguilar in a bikini while on a family vacation

Just days before celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary, Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal continue to enjoy their love-filled journey along Mexico's beaches. With millions of fans curious about their every move, they've shared glimpses of their latest special getaway, with Nodal proudly showing off his wife.



© @nodal Angela shows off her ring

It was Nodal's new brother-in-law Leonardo’s birthday on August 15, which they celebrated as a family with Pepe and his wife Aneliz Álvarez Alcalá. Despite any rumors or speculation, it's clear that Nodal has seamlessly integrated into the Aguilar family, and their bond is only getting stronger. The 25-year-old artist shared memories from their beautiful adventure in Cozumel where they wore colorful masks with Nodal wearing one with native roots, and Angela channeling her best luchador.

Two hearts one ocean

They haven't been together long, but it's clear that the ocean has become one of their favorite escapes. Nodal shared many photos of them enjoying the sun and waves, but one quickly went viral, a candid shot of Angela, casually posing in a two-piece swimsuit with a smile.

© @Nodal Angela looked amazing in her bikini

It's one of the few times fans have seen Angela showing off her bikini body, and there have been rumors flying around for weeks that she was pregnant. Some fans think the pics were a way for Nodal to put the speculation to rest.

Another tender moment was the couple aboard the yacht with their backs to the camera, gazing at the vast ocean with a sweet embrace. They look happy and carefree as they continue to ignore the hate and judgment that has come with their high-profile relationship, which they first exclusively revealed through HOLA! Americas.

© @nodal

We will have to wait and see what the next adventure holds for the couple. They have a month before the father of one returns to the stage for his Pa'l Cora Tour in California with two shows in San Jose starting September 19.