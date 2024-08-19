Georgina Rodríguez throws her hair into the ocean after a drastic haircut

Georgina Rodriguez loves sharing glimpses of her luxurious vacations with her loyal followers. From family vacations to solo trips with her husband, Cristiano Ronaldo, she has been living her best life while adding stamps to her passport. Amid the walks on the beach and ocean dips, the 30-year-old said goodbye to her long hair with a surprising haircut.

© Instagram @georginagio

Over the weekend, Georgina shared a video on TikTok set to the cat version of Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" standing in waves looking towards the ocean. Her hair was in a braid when someone with scissors cut several inches off it before tossing the hair into the ocean. Fans quipped that Ronaldo was either the cameraman or the hairdresser, but he's been busy playing with Al Nassr, and likely wasn't on the trip.

The Argentine-Spanish star kept the details of her bold new look under wraps, leaving fans to speculate whether there’s a deeper meaning behind the change—perhaps a ritual or a symbolic gesture. Judging by the cut, she will probably get it styled and cleaned up before showing off the final results of her new look.

Rodriguez's haircut has upset some though. Her most recent Instagram post has comments saying she should have donated the hair and not thrown it in the ocean. However, most places require the hair to be 10 inches measured tip-to-tip, which is a very big chop, likely more than the amount they cut. Plus, it's her agency to do whatever she wants with her hair.



As for where she made the drastic cut, it could be their favorite spot on the Red Sea, where she often retreats with her family. Just days ago, she shared a stunning gallery of photos and videos there looking radiant and happy with her children. "Recovery time with my baby’s," she captioned the post in Spanish.

Cristiano sparks wedding rumors

Rodriguez's haircut comes after her long-time partner sparked wedding rumors, again. On Monday, July 29, the soccer star starred in an ad for the fitness brand Whoop, where he called Rodriguez his "wife." While giving a tour of his impressive home gym, he explained, “When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home so I can push her, and she can push me too.”