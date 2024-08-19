All about the rare super blue moon: The astrological meaning behind the full moon in Aquarius

August's full moon reaches its peak on August 19 at 2:26 p.m ET, and this time it will appear full for three days. This is the first of four supermoons this year, with a second one coming in September, followed by two more in October and November.

If you have been feeling an energetical change in recent days, it could be due to Mercury retrograde, and with the moon in Aquarius, you can expect to experience long-overdue transformations in your life. This event will bring an awakening and motivation to take a big step you have been considering.

The full moon in Aquarius brings the opportunity to welcome change and start a new path of self-discovery. However, it's important to be mindful of the way you are communicating and avoid reacting from an emotional place.

Why is it called a super blue moon?



A supermoon happens when the moon's orbit is closer to Earth, appearing larger, and up to 14% larger and 30% brighter. There are also seasonal and monthly blue moons, with seasonal blue moons taking place when there are four full moons in a season, making it the third in place. Meanwhile, a monthly blue moon is the second of two full moons in one month.

© Allen J. Schaben A view of the super blue moon over Los Angeles Harbor

What about the super blue moon visibility?

Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University talked to CNN about the visibility of this rare event. “It’s bright enough that you don’t need to go anywhere special,” she said. "So there’s really three days where the full moon is going to be most beautiful,” she added.

© Europa Press News View of the blue supermoon, on 30 August, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

“It’s going to be a little bit brighter, and it’s always a good excuse to go outside and appreciate the universe, and our place in it, and what we can see from the Earth,” Schmoll said.

