Christian Nodal sings a duet with Pepe Aguilar and gets Charro lessons

The Aguilar family continues to celebrate. Just a few weeks after Ángela’ Aguilar's surprise wedding, Pepe Aguilar’s 56th birthday arrived. The celebrations began privately at home, where the patriarch was surrounded by his closest loved ones. Later, the famous Mexican singer hosted a spectacular party, paying tribute to charrería. During the event, he shared some advice with his son-in-law, Christian Nodal, and even sang a duet with him.

© IG: Pepeaguilar_oficial Pepe celebrated his birthday with his new son-in-law

On the evening of August 7, Pepe shared glimpses of his traditional Mexican party on Instagram, held in a charro canvas. "I can't imagine a better way to celebrate life than surrounded by my family and great friends. Infinite thanks for all your messages and good wishes!" wrote the singer.

The video shows the celebration filled with traditional mariachi music. Both the celebrant and his children, Ángela and Leonardo, couldn't resist riding horses—something they excel at. "@angela_aguilar_ even in heels," Pepe proudly noted, referring to his daughter, who wore flared jeans, a white top, and boots

Pepe Aguilar's amazing charro party

Aneliz, the birthday man's wife, was there, and Jomari Goyso, the Despierta América (Univision) presenter and a close friend of Ángela.

Some of the photos that Pepe shared in his stories showed the beautiful decorations and delicious menu that the attendees enjoyed. Every detail was specially taken care of to pay homage to Mexican culture.

Pepe's delicious menu

Pepe's teachings

Nodal seemed very happy to be spending time with his wife's family, who welcomed him with open arms from the start. Pepe had previously expressed his affection for the young singer and praised his musical talent. The party brought the father and son-in-law even closer and the Miedo singer Nodal taught Nodal something very important in the world of charrería.

Pepe Aguilar teaches Nodal how to wear a charro hat

Pepe captioned a video "Classes on how to wear a charro hat," where he is seen at a table with his son-in-law, who was wearing the iconic charro accessory. Smiling, Nodal posed for his father-in-law’s camera, clearly enjoying the moment. Pepe eagerly showed him the photos on his phone, and the body language between the two showed there was nothing but love.

Pepe Aguilar and Nodal's duet

One of the celebration’s highlights came hours into the party when the guests moved to a more intimate space to continue honoring Pepe. Images shared by Jomari on Despierta América captured the moment as several of the family’s singers took the microphone, delighting the audience with their voices. Nodal performed "La Chancla," with occasional accompaniment from his brother-in-law, Leonardo.

The celebrant himself, Pepe, took his turn, as did Ángela, who, backed by a mariachi band, performed hits like "Cielo Rojo." After everyone joined in to sing "Las Mañanitas" in honor of the singer, a spectacular duet unfolded that many would pay to see: Pepe and Nodal. Sitting together at the table, father-in-law and son-in-law sang, among others, "Por Mujeres Como Tú," one of the most iconic tracks of the seasoned singer.