Cazzu might be making a comeback, and the first thing she did has to do with Christian Nodal

In May, Cazzu announced to her fans that she would only be performing at the Buenos Aires Trap in Argentina this year alongside other artists in the genre. Despite this being her only scheduled show for the year, the singer, also known as "Nena Trampa," has occasionally appeared after taking a social media break following her split from Christian Nodal.

Additionally, her sister, Florencia Cazzuchelli, has hinted that Cazzu's return to music may be sooner than expected. Currently, Cazzu is maintaining a low profile and has not responded to reports about Nodal, the father of her daughter Inti, and his relationship and surprising wedding with Ángela Aguilar.

Florencia, a DJ who frequently collaborates with Cazzu, recently shared an Instagram story about Cazzu's upcoming return. The story featured a collage of competitors in the shooting discipline at the recent Paris Olympics, with three athletes and a fourth photo of Cazzu dressed in a white suit with harnesses, chains, and weapons. Alongside the image, the DJ wrote, "Warm up because you'll be in soon," and tagged DJ Mami, hinting at a potential collaboration.

Florencia hinted that Cazzu is getting ready for her musical comeback. Still, she shared few details about what to expect - new music, studio work, or upcoming tour dates for next year. In the meantime, the 30-year-old singer is focusing on her daughter Inti, who will be turning one in a few weeks. It's uncertain whether this special occasion will bring her together with her ex-partner, who recently married Ángela Aguilar.

Cazzu deleted almost every photo of Nodal except for one

According to reports from media outlets such as Infobae, the singer has decided to move on and has deleted from her Instagram account all the photographs she had with Christian Nodal, except for one, the one with which they jointly announced the birth of their daughter Inti in September of last year. In the black and white photo, her hands and those of her ex-partner can be seen holding the little hand of their daughter. Along with that photo, both would have written: "14.09.23 ☀️", thus announcing the arrival of their little girl.

Days after Nodal and Ángela confirmed their relationship to HOLA! , Cazzu shared a message in which she announced that she was okay. The singer was forced to state due to the constant reports and rumors about her private life. She shared the following on Instagram stories: "It is very overwhelming to be news everywhere for something like this. I always tried to avoid this side of ruthless media exposure, and today, to live it in this great dimension without having done anything to have so much attention and for my name to roll everywhere is an immense shame. But I take responsibility for my choices and also for what I have no control over. That is why I give you these words," reads her message.

"I want to let you know that I'm. I have decided to take a break from social networks to focus on taking care of my baby, which is my top priority right now," she wrote. "Life isn't all good or bad, and people aren't always good or bad. There are always shades of gray and nuances, but it's important to breathe, endure the necessary processes with love, and learn. I appreciate everyone's concerns. Now, let's move forward and live and let live."

