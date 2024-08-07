Majo Aguilar and Alex Fernández announce historic tour together

Majo Aguilar and Alex Fernández announced their first tour together. For the first time, they will combine their talents to pay tribute to their grandparents and musical dynasties, Don Antonio Aguilar and Vicente Fernández. In a virtual press conference, Majo y Alex confirmed their tour with a total of nine dates. 'Dos dinastías, una tradición' [Two Dynasties, one tradition], will begin on October 25th in Savannah, Georgia, as well as other cities in the United States.
This tour comes with a song and a video. Majo and Alex will be releasing a duet 'Cuéntame', composed by her, which will be out on August 8th. This historic collaboration is a celebration of Mexican music, family, and culture. It's a tour that promises to be a musical journey full of emotions and memories.
The following are the confirmed dates for Majo Aguilar and Alex Fernández's tour: Two Dynasties, One Tradition:
- October 25 - Savanna GA - Convention Center
- October 26 - Clarksville TN - Empire Center
- October 27 - Wilmington NC - Convention Center
- November 22 - Ventura CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre
- November 23 - Fresno CA - Saroyan Theatre
- November 24 - Stockton CA - The Bob Hope Theatre
- November 27 - Bakersfield CA - The Fox Theater
- November 29 - Salinas CA - The Fox Theater
- November 30 - Redwood City - The Fox Theater