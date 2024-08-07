Majo Aguilar and Alex Fernández announce historic tour together

Majo Aguilar and Alex Fernández announced their first tour together. For the first time, they will combine their talents to pay tribute to their grandparents and musical dynasties, Don Antonio Aguilar and Vicente Fernández. In a virtual press conference, Majo y Alex confirmed their tour with a total of nine dates. 'Dos dinastías, una tradición' [Two Dynasties, one tradition], will begin on October 25th in Savannah, Georgia, as well as other cities in the United States.

Antonio Aguilar and Vicente Fernandez

We are doing this with a deep sense of pride and humility, understanding that we have a significant amount of work ahead of us to match the beauty of what our grandfathers have accomplished. Majo Aguilar

© Medios y Media

This tour comes with a song and a video. Majo and Alex will be releasing a duet 'Cuéntame', composed by her, which will be out on August 8th. This historic collaboration is a celebration of Mexican music, family, and culture. It's a tour that promises to be a musical journey full of emotions and memories.

I'm very excited to work with Majo, an artist I admire so much. We began our collaboration with a great deal of passion, resulting in a spectacular song and video that we plan to release. Majo's song is truly incredible, and the video is one of my favorites. Alex Fernandez

© PATRICK T. FALLON

The following are the confirmed dates for Majo Aguilar and Alex Fernández's tour: Two Dynasties, One Tradition:

