Christian Nodal introduces Angela Aguilar as his "wife" at a show in Mazatlan

After their romantic honeymoon in Los Cabos, Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal have returned to the public eye. The now-married couple reappeared at his concert in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, where they were seen looking very much in love, enjoying the exciting honeymoon phase. In the middle of the show, the Sonoran took a minute to refer to Angela as his "wife." She took the stage, and they shared a kiss as she greeted the audience.

© IG: @angel_aguilar_ Angela Aguilar's honeymoon with Nodal

The Adiós amor singer was at his show when he spontaneously welcomed her on stage saying in Spanish, "Madam wife, do you want to come out and say hello?" Immediately afterward, Angela, who was backstage, appeared on stage with the help of the staff, wearing camel-colored cargo pants, a white top, and a mini cross-body bag. She approached Nodal and kissed him twice with a couple of tender kisses and then, smiling, she addressed the audience, who was elated to see them together.

Nodal introduced Angela as "his wife"

A few days after their surprise wedding, the newlyweds headed to Los Cabos, where they enjoyed a few days in the tranquil tourist destination. The couple was seen aboard a yacht eating and on land at a resort by the pool, where Angela took full advantage of the opportunity to get a tan.

© The Grosby Group The power couple enjoyed one of their first meals of their honeymoon

Nodal and Angela's wedding

This is their first public appearance after their wedding in the state of Morelos. The couple tied the knot on July 24 at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas, near the city of Cuernavaca, in Morelos, Mexico. The intimate wedding had a small guest list made of relatives of their relatives, his parents, and siblings, Aneliz and Leonardo Aguilar. One of the special moments of the wedding was when Pepe Aguilar gave his daughter away at the altar to marry Nodal, who was visibly excited for this next chapter of his life.

© @programahoy Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Among the guests, Marc Anthony stood out as the groom's best man. The interpreter of songs such as "Vivir mi Vida" attended accompanied by his wife, Nadia Ferreira. Images of the wedding went viral on social networks, along with details such as the menu provided by Tabasco chef Gabriela Ruiz. The starter included a jicama salad with basil and pistachio pesto, green grapes, pumpkin carpaccio with roasted garlic dressing, pink pine nuts, and Parmesan cheese. The second course was orzo with creamy sauce, truffle, and peach. The main course featured braised short rib with mushroom risotto. For dessert, guests enjoyed a chocolate cake with hazelnut cream and salted caramel.