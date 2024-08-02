Majo Aguilar reveals the real reason why she didn't go to Angela and Christian Nodal's wedding

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal's surprise wedding has been making headlines since it was revealed on July 24th. The event, held last week at Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Cuernavaca, Morelos, had the theme of secrecy. Despite the close family connection, Majo Aguilar, daughter of Antonio Aguilar Jr., revealed that she was not invited, raising questions from the press about her absence at her cousin's wedding.

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Why wasn't she at the wedding?

Because Angela's wedding coincided with the All-Star Game, where Majo performed the Mexican national anthem, many members of the press believed her work commitment had prevented her from attending her cousin's wedding; however, to the surprise of those present, Majo confessed that she was not invited: "I was singing the national anthem, which was beautiful, because it was in Ohio, there was no communication, I didn't know she was getting married, honestly," she confessed in an interview for Despierta América.

Even though she wasn't invited to the wedding, Majo wanted to send her best wishes to the bride and groom: "I hope everything goes well for them," she said. For her own future, she's happy with her boyfriend, musician Gil Cerezo, and while they have been dating three years longer than Angela and Nodal, she says she's in no rush to get to the altar. "I'm in no hurry, we're very happy, very calm, we've built a relationship, and there's no hurry, we're not rushing," explained the 30-year-old singer.

© Rodrigo Varela Majo Aguilar attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022

No rivalries in the family

Majo and Ángela are both keeping the dynasty alive, but there have been rumors in the past of a rivalry between them. Majo has tried to clear up any speculation between them. “We both fit. I have always said, it’s not the Olympics; it’s not like one has to win over the other. And I speak specifically about her because that’s always the comparison,” Majo told Ventaneando at the beginning of 2022.

Ángela has also dispelled rumors of a rivalry with Majo. When they were both nominated for a Premio Lo Nuestro in the Female New Artist category, which she won, she told the press, “There is no rivalry, and I actually grabbed my phone because yesterday I wrote to my cousin and sent her many stickers saying congratulations on her nomination. There is literally no rivalry between my cousin and me because we started singing together at my grandparents' farewell, I adore her."