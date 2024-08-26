Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal celebrate their first month of marriage with a special message

The past few weeks have been incredibly special for Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, as they appear to be in a continuous honeymoon phase since their intimate wedding, surrounded by close family and friends who witnessed their eternal love. A month after this beautiful celebration, Angela has shared cherished memories from that day, posting one of the most romantic moments on her social media.

In her Instagram stories, Pepe Aguilar's daughter uploaded a video from her wedding, featuring Angela and Christian dancing passionately in love while she sings "Contigo a la distancia." This heartfelt moment highlights the deep bond between them. She accompanied the post with the message, "One month, my life." Since making their relationship public, Angela and Christian have become inseparable. Although they occasionally have to part ways due to professional commitments, they always find time to reconnect. After their wedding, the couple spent time in Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico.

Nodal, who performed a series of concerts in Puerto Rico this past weekend, did not immediately respond to the singer's post, nor did he mention their first month of marriage on his social media.

Just days before celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary, Aguilar and Nodal were enjoying a love-filled journey along Mexico's beaches, sharing glimpses of their latest special getaway with millions of fans.

Nodal may have traveled to Argentina hours before

Aguilar's post and statement come amid reports that her husband may have traveled to Argentina without her before heading to Puerto Rico. Apparently, the trip was related to Nodal supposedly meeting with Inti, the daughter he had with Cazzu, from whom he announced his separation on May 23rd.

The Exciting Wedding of Angela and Nodal

The couple got married on July 24th at a luxurious and colonial Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas near the city of Cuernavaca in the state of Morelos, Mexico, The ceremony and celebration were attended by their families, including his parents, her parents, and her siblings, Aneliz and Leonardo Aguilar.

One of the most special moments of the wedding was when Pepe Aguilar walked his daughter down the aisle, where Nodal, visibly emotional, was already waiting to take one of the most important steps of his life.