Cazzu, Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal inspired La Rosa de Guadalupe's latest episode 'Fan de su relación'

In a bold move that has left fans of all the parties involved gasping, the Mexican anthology drama television series "La Rosa de Guadalupe" (The Rose of Guadalupe), which centers on Mexican Catholic religiosity, specifically to the Virgin of Guadalupe, has released an episode seemingly inspired by Cazzu, Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal.

The series continues to push the boundaries of its storytelling with the recent release of the episode "Fan de su relación," which premiered on Wednesday, September 4. This episode immediately caught the attention of fans and viewers for its provocative title, directly referencing a comment left by singer Ángela Aguilar on an Instagram post featuring Christian Nodal and Julieta Cazzuchelli (also known as Cazzu).

Plot Overview: Love, Deception, and Teenage Turmoil

"Fan de su relación" revolves around three high school friends: Angélica, Tristán, and Juli. Tristán and Juli proudly display their budding romance to their peers, much to the surprise of Angélica, who is caught in an emotional whirlwind. Angélica, a friend of both, was once close to beginning a romantic relationship with Tristán. However, her parents forbade it because she was underage at the time.

Now, seeing Tristán with Juli, Angélica pretends to support their relationship, even commenting, "Fan de su relación," which translates to "Fan of your relationship," on a photo of the couple. This phrase seems innocent at first but hints at a deeper, more calculated intention.

Angélica's seemingly supportive demeanor is soon revealed to be a façade. Behind the scenes, she harbors a plan to break up the happy couple. As time passes, Juli becomes pregnant with Tristán's child, which triggers an outburst of jealousy in Angélica. Despite her inner turmoil, she outwardly maintains her supportive act, even going so far as to comment, "Wow, I'm going to be an aunt," on social media—a clear example of her two-faced behavior.

A Twisted Love Triangle Unfolds

As the episode progresses, Angélica takes a more active role in her scheme to win back Tristán. She begins flirting with Gus, another classmate, to spark jealousy in Tristán. Her plan works: Tristán, unable to ignore his growing interest in Angélica, starts to drift away from Juli. The emotional tension escalates as the characters become entangled in deceit and manipulation.

The episode's climax arrives when Tristán decides to end his relationship with Juli despite the fact that she has recently given birth to their child. In a dramatic turn, he immediately confesses his love for Angélica and asks her to be his girlfriend. The two share a passionate kiss, solidifying their new relationship.

Public Reaction and Controversy

The "Fan de su relación" episode sparked immediate controversy and chatter among viewers. It generated a wave of memes on social media, with many mocking Angélica's duplicitous behavior while awakening the original story.

"La Rosa de Guadalupe" paralleled real-life celebrity drama and fictional teenage love triangles with a blend of sensationalism, moral lessons, and an unexpected plot twist.

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal love story

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal exclusively confirmed to HOLA! that they were in a relationship. "It is not a new relationship; it’s the continuation of a story that life made us pause so we could grow and miss each other. Because when we let go, we returned even closer,” they said.

During the summer of 2024, the pair celebrated their wedding with family and close friends. For the nuptials, Angela wore several bridal looks. She dedicated a loving message to her husband, inspired by the song "My Destiny Was To Love You," originally performed by her late grandmother, Flor Silvestre. "Christian, my destiny was to love you. Who would have said that after so much, after everything, we would find ourselves in the same place, without the horses, but with tattoos to spare? Where 'home' became a human being and where being free only makes sense if it is 'always and when together.' Who would have said that a madness between screens would become a life to live? After several failed attempts, we arrived, and I arrived, to where there were never fears but there were butterflies to spare…" wrote the singer in the first lines of the letter.

The lavish celebration occurred at Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico.