Pepe Aguilar revealed in a tell-all interview that he paid for Ángela and Christian Nodal's wedding

A few weeks ago, Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal tied the knot just months after going public with their romance. While the couple has slowly unveiled some details about their special day, Pepe Aguilar recently shared new insights during an interview with a Colombian radio station. During his time in Colombia, Aguilar made several bold confessions about his daughter Ángela, his son-in-law, and the significance of their unexpected wedding. He also revealed who covered the costs of the celebration.



© John Parra

In an interview with Los 40 Colombia, Pepe admitted that he, as the father of the bride, covered the expenses of Angela y Christian's wedding, supposedly because that is how it is traditionally done. One of the hosts asked Pepe, "Did you pay for the wedding?" He humorously replied, "Well, you have no choice! Absolutely!" while laughing. Christian faced criticism for not helping cover the ceremony's expenses. But Pepe quickly defended Nodal with a humorous comment. “He’s not stingy,” he said, then added, “It’s just that there’s no other option. I didn’t want to. Yeah, I had no choice. And what do you think? My son-in-law didn’t say, ‘Hey, father-in-law, do you need help with anything?’ Not a chance,” he pointed out.

© GettyImages

When asked about the total cost of the wedding, Pepe jokingly remarked, "Don’t remind me of that, or I might ask you for a shot of tequila." Although he refused to discuss the numbers, the singer did share his reaction to the final bill: "Who did that?", he replied.

How is the relationship between Pepe and Nodal?

Recently, Nodal spoke about his relationship with his father-in-law, Pepe, highlighting their positive family dynamic. “Everyone views him as a monster, but I can't understand why. He’s been nothing but excellent to me; he's a very empathetic person,” he stated, addressing rumors surrounding Antonio Aguilar’s son.

Pepe and Christian have grown very close now that they are family.