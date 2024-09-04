Ángela Aguilar's dressing room demands as revealed by Pepe Aguilar

Pepe Aguilar takes immense pride in the strong bond he shares with his daughter, Ángela Aguilar. He consistently supports Ángela in her personal life, particularly following her recent wedding to Christian Nodal, while also championing her musical career. The family is gearing up to head to Colombia for one of their big concerts, and that means Pepe gets to join in on some promotional activities around the country. In a recent radio chat, he opened up about his bond with his kids and the singer disclosed, for the first time, how his dressing room demands before a concert.

© Gladys Vega

Dresses, Incense, and More: Pampering Ángela

In a friendly conversation, Pepe opened about his concert tour when he stopped by Los 40 Principales. He shared how he works with his kids on their show, which they've taken to different places. “They really trust me; I’m their producer,” he said. He also talked about how he gives Ángela and Leonardo tips on their music choices, feeling good about sharing his experience and ideas with them.

When Pepe was asked directly about what Ángela and Leonardo request in their dressing rooms, he made some revelations. “Ángela asks to have 50 dresses to choose from. You step into her dressing room and think, ‘Am I really paying for this?’ There’s incense, she decorates the walls, has music playing, gets massages, and always has around 20 dresses plus her jewelry…” he said, clearly attentive to her needs. It’s no wonder Ángela often dazzles with her outfits during performances; it’s a big part of what makes her who she is as a music artist.

© John Parra

“Ángela asks to have 50 dresses to choose from. When I step into her dressing room and think, ‘Am I really paying for this?’ There is incense; she decorates the walls, has music playing, gets massages, and always has around 20 dresses plus her jewelry." It’s no wonder Ángela often dazzles with her outfits during performances; it’s a big part of what makes her who she is as a music artist.

© Jeff Kravitz

On the other hand, Pepe revealed his own requests before taking the stage. “My dressing room is three times bigger than usual, but it’s just filled with tequila, water, and my dog lounging around—nothing else,” he joked. He went on to describe the vibe in his son Leonardo’s dressing room, who is also performing. “Leonardo is more down-to-earth, just like me in that way. He never stays in his dressing room; during the shows, he’s with the horses, socializing with friends, and hanging out with the musicians, playing on stage—though he hides away so it doesn’t get noticed; it’s like his Disneyland during performances…” he added.

Pepe insists that his relationship with his children during work is strictly professional. He provided insight into how agreements are reached for the show. “I own the show; I hire them… it’s not like, ‘Sweetheart, what do you want to sing?’ It’s not that I can do whatever I want, but with 35 years of experience versus 10, they trust me a lot as their producer. Everything you’ve heard from Ángela Aguilar, I directed…” Pepe explained.