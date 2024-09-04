Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enter mediation without a prenup; things could get 'ugly'

In what is sure to be one of the biggest celebrity divorces, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will soon enter mediation. JLo filed for divorce on August, 20, and that same day, TMZ reported that there was no prenup before they eloped in Las Vegas in 2022, shocking fans. With reports that the former couple is not on speaking terms, and millions of dollars on the line, there are signs that things could get messy.

Since they allegedly don't have a prenup, per Califonia law, whatever earnings or profit they made the last two years are community property. A source told People, that the divorce has "potential to get ugly." They are currently in mediation with celebrity favorite divorce attorney Laura Wasser; a source told the outlet, “There are some sticking points over financials.”

As two of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood, they've been busy. The singer and actress released, "Shotgun Wedding," "The Mother," "This Is Me … Now" and "Atlas" and launched her ready-made cocktail brand, Delola.

Affleck, who has been making headlines with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, directed and starred in "Air," recently wrapped production on “The Accountant 2", starred in “Hypnotic” and produced “The Instigators” during their marriage.

Aside from their individual projects, they worked together on Unstoppable, which JLo stars in, and was produced by Artists Equity, Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company. Plus, they each made millions of dollars through endorsements like Dunkin’ Donuts commercials they starred in, per Page Six.

The former couple is also still trying to sell the Beverly Hills mansion they bought in 2023 which they have listed for $68 million. In her filing, Lopez wrote that their assets were “unknown." According to the documents, the 55-year-old waived spousal support and asked the judge to deny the same for Ben. But an attorney from LegalTemplates explained that despite Lopez's waived spousal support and request, "without a prenup, the court could still impose alimony. Additionally, the required financial disclosures expose all details of their finances to public scrutiny, a concern for high-profile individuals."

JLo listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, around the time reports started to circulate that there was trouble in paradise. They were seen together several times after that, supporting family milestones like Violet Affleck's graduation. While it made some people hope Bennifer 2.0's love story was still going strong, it's clear there was some heavy stuff going on behind the scenes.