Ben Affleck's cousin Jen calls herself the 'new Jenny from the Block'

Ben Affleck's distant cousin has introduced herself in the narrative. Jen Affleck, the star of the new reality TV show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has shared a new TikTok, inviting comparisons to Jennifer Lopez, the most recent Mrs. Affleck.

Jen shared a video on TikTok showing off her new hairstyle. As she shows the different steps in her hair styling process, including dying her hair and applying extensions, Jen sings along to "Jenny from the Block," one of Lopez's most famous songs. "The new Jenny from the Block," she captioned the post, adding various hashtags, including the names of Ben Affleck and JLo.

Jen is the wife of Zack Affleck, Ben Affleck's cousin. She took on the Affleck last name in 2019. She's a TikTok influencer and has reed her link to the Afflecks in the past, sharing a TikTok of herself dancing with her baby to the song "The Wheels on the Bus." “When you thought you were going to be the next JLO. But instead ... she stole your name & you’re busting it down to Ms. Rachel,” she captioned the clip.

Jen will make her TV debut in "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," which premieres this September 6 on Hulu.

Jennifer Lopez's first statements since her divorce filing

Jennifer Lopez has led a relatively quiet summer, traveling and spending time alongside her family members while steering clear from press events and public appearances. She recently addressed her divorce indirectly, sharing various photos of her summer, where she's seen looking incredible.

"Oh, it was a summer," she captioned the post, which showed her wearing various outfits, enjoying the beach, eating some ice cream, spending time with her kids, and more. One of the images showed a shirt that read, "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace."