Jennifer Lopez was seen dancing the pain away while shopping

Jennifer Lopez demonstrated resilience amidst her divorce from Ben Affleck as she enjoyed a shopping trip at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles. She was seen dancing on an escalator with her 16-year-old child, Emme, radiating truly uplifting high spirits.

She wore a casual look during the outing: a loose tank top, a Dior denim skirt, and metallic-gold TKEES sandals. Her accessories included oversized Gucci sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, and a Dior saddle bag. Despite her recent high-profile divorce filing, she wore a gold band on her left hand.

© The Grosby Group Singer Jennifer Lopez was spotted having a great time at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles with her daughter. She was seen smiling, laughing, and even showing off some dance moves. Despite her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, she appeared happy as she danced at the Westfield Mall in Los Angeles after news of her divorce became public. Lopez was also seen wearing a ring on a different finger, notably not the same diamond ring given to her by Ben Affleck.

Following Jennifer Lopez's announcement of her divorce from Ben Affleck, her personal life has been under intense scrutiny. Despite the media attention their two-year marriage received, JLo has displayed resilience in the face of separation rumors and emotional turmoil, demonstrating her continued strength and grace amidst adversity.

Her most recent Instagram post provides a unique insight into her personal life, showcasing her emotional and physical recovery process and her ability to derive happiness from the modest yet significant aspects of life. Her images depicted her in fashionable summer attire and engaging in uncomplicated yet gratifying activities that have occupied her time. Despite the ongoing difficulties, the multi-talented artist exudes vitality.

© IG: @JLo

Jennifer Lopez's emotional state following her split from Ben Affleck has been closely monitored. The end of their two-year marriage has taken a toll on the singer-actress, with insiders reporting that she is "very upset and disappointed," according to People. Despite filing for divorce, she has struggled to accept Ben Affleck's decision to move on from their relationship.

A source close to Lopez revealed that she spent much time managing Affleck's fluctuating moods and emotions. The source told PEOPLE, "Lopez did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed."

"The way she cared for him was almost childlike," they continued. "Friends constantly reminded her that she's not responsible for his feelings. He's very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She's very grateful for everything."

Another source close to Jennifer Garner claims that Affleck can be difficult. "He doesn't have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he's relaxed and in a good mood, it's amazing to be around him," said the source. "But more often, he's upset or frustrated."

"Many times, it's just something small that he gets stuck on," continued the source. "He really doesn't understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It's just not fun being around that kind of negativity."

© The Grosby Group

Lopez also filed a request to revert to her maiden name after previously changing it to Jennifer Lynn Affleck when she married the actor in 2022. Although the couple separated on April 26, Lopez waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony to file for divorce pro per, without legal representation. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, were married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16, 2022.

