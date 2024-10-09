Jaden Smith opens up about love after split from Sab Zada: 'I just put it in my music'

Jaden Smith has been making headlines about his love life ever since going public with his former girlfriend Sab Zada. The pair had been romantically linked since 2020, but they had yet to make a red carpet appearance together and had rarely posted about each other on social media until recently.

But it seems their relationship did not last after being in the public eye, as the pair called it quits, with Jaden being photographed with a model named Khleopatre in Ibiza, Spain while enjoying their time aboard a luxury yacht and sharing a romantic moment.

Jaden and Sab have yet to address their breakup, but now the singer is sharing his feelings with his music. “I don’t need to convince people of stuff as far as what’s going on with me in the world and I just put it in my music with how I feel and my experiences of what I’m going through,” he told Billboard about his latest music releases.

© Pascal Le Segretain Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Jaden released a song titled D.U.M.B on Friday and two songs are set to be released on October 18, including 'Gorgeous' and 'The Coolest Part 2.' The new tracks are part of his new project '2024: A Case Study on the Long Term Effects of Young Love.'

This time the musician is sharing his experiences and exploring “young love and really just the mental landscape of young people right now dealing in a world with social media," he said to the publication.

© HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin Sab Zada and Jaden Smith are seen on June 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Jaden revealed that this new project put him in an emotional state. "Literally, the process is me f–king crying in the studio, and then like, singing in between when I can make words happen. That’s really the process. I’m going through emotional things, dealing with those experiences, and feeling overwhelmed. Like I don’t know what to do, but that’s when I get into the studio."

© Steve Granitz Sab Zada, Jaden Smith at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die"

When talking about his thoughts on young love, he said to Billboard that it's something that takes an effect into adulthood. "It hurts in stages, and then it’s very serious. If it’s something that lasts a long time, it can create long-term psychological effects and defects in people when they go through adulthood, then goes on to affect their generation and families. It’s just a topic of something I wanted to bring up."