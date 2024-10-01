Jaden Smith rocks the boldlest Louis Vuitton Triumphal Arch monogram trunk bag at the brand's Spring 2025 collection show

Jaden Smith appeared strikingly at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 Women's Collection during Paris Fashion Week, showcasing his signature blend of avant-garde and timeless fashion. Dressed head-to-toe in black, the actor turned heads with his effortlessly cool ensemble, which included several standout pieces that elevated his look.

Smith, known for pushing boundaries with his style, donned a sleek pair of black leather penny loafers. This classic silhouette, traditionally a staple in men's fashion, featured a unique twist that set them apart. On closer inspection, the soles were rimmed with metal studs, a detail that gave the loafers an edgy, rebellious vibe. These metallic elements appeared to melt into the rubber, adding texture and boldness to the traditional slip-on style.

Accompanying the loafers, Smith wore wide-leg trousers, sitting low on his hips, cinched with a black leather belt that peeked over his black underwear. His black leather bomber jacket further completed the monochromatic look, creating a streamlined yet fashion-forward appearance. Silver accessories, including a charm hanging from his waist and a bold necklace, added a touch of modern luxury to the outfit.


