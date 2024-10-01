Salma Hayek looks glamorous in satin dress and diamond jewelry at Paris Fashion Week

Salma Hayek is sharing her excitement after attending Paris Fashion Week. The Hollywood star shared her last look after a busy schedule these last few days, sharing a fun time with her celebrity friends and stepping out in elegant ensembles.

The actress, who is also the wife of Kering chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault, is showing her support by attending multiple runway shows, most recently Balenciaga's spring 2025 collection show.

© WWD This time, Salma wore a stunning satin dress paired with a velour zip-up jacket featuring bold shoulders. The actress styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and wore diamond jewelry, including statement bracelets and pearl dangle earrings.



© Instagram "Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025," she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos while getting ready and clips of her time with her friends at the show.



© Daniele Venturelli Salma also attended Alessandro Michele’s first runway presentation for Valentino and posed for photos with Harry Styles and Carla Bruni.

