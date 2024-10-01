Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Salma Hayek looks glamorous in satin dress and diamond jewelry at Paris Fashion Week
Salma Hayek attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2023.© MICHAEL TRAN

The actress looked stunning in a gold sequined dress over the weekend.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 1, 2024

Salma Hayek is sharing her excitement after attending Paris Fashion Week. The Hollywood star shared her last look after a busy schedule these last few days, sharing a fun time with her celebrity friends and stepping out in elegant ensembles. 

The actress, who is also the wife of Kering chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault, is showing her support by attending multiple runway shows, most recently Balenciaga's spring 2025 collection show.

Salma Hayek at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD

This time, Salma wore a stunning satin dress paired with a velour zip-up jacket featuring bold shoulders. 

The actress styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and wore diamond jewelry, including statement bracelets and pearl dangle earrings.

© Instagram

"Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025," she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos while getting ready and clips of her time with her friends at the show.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Harry Styles, Salma Hayek and Carla Bruni attend Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino)© Daniele Venturelli

Salma also attended Alessandro Michele’s first runway presentation for Valentino and posed for photos with Harry Styles and Carla Bruni.

Dame Anna Wintour and Salma Hayek attend the McQueen Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)© Dave Benett

The actress looked stunning in a gold sequined dress over the weekend. "McQueen Spring/Summer 2025—what an incredible collection. Bravo to Seán McGirr and the entire team for delivering a truly spectacular show," she declared. 


