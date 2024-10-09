Rihanna poses in red lingerie and snakeskin skirt for new fashion collaboration

Rihanna is turning heads with her latest photoshoot. The singer and businesswoman is unveiling a new fashion collaboration between Savage X Fenty and Diesel.

The musician shared some of her favorite images from the shoot, including a fiery red ensemble, which consisted of the brand's suspender bustier in foiled fishnet, paired with their foiled fishnet strings, and the fishnet-sleep-slip, which she decided to wear as a skirt.

© Savage X Fenty and Diesel

"The highly anticipated Diesel collab is finally here," Rihanna announced to her fans and followers on social media, posing with a red hairstyle and completing the look with a faux blue coat.

© Savage X Fenty and Diesel

Fans of the singer praised her for her looks but also for the new collection, as she continues to make her mark in the fashion and beauty industry. However, many are still asking Rihanna about her new album, which has been in the making for a while.

“We’re never getting new music are we,” a fan wrote, while someone else commented, "Why did you EAT like this wowww." Back in September, Rihanna shared photos of another photoshoot for Savage X Fenty, where she posed in yellow lingerie.

© SAVAGE X FENTY

The singer wore a lace ensemble paired with stockings and matching gloves. Rihanna paired the look with gold heels and a blonde hairstyle. "Lavish Lace," she caption the post, posing on a white background.

© SAVAGE X FENTY

Apart from her business ventures, Rihanna has been focused on her family life with her husband ASAP Rocky, and their kids. The celebrity family was spotted on vacation recently, having a lot of fun at the beach and making the most out of their tropical getaway.

"Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport," the artist shared earlier this week, posting a video of her son trying to climb out of his crib. Rihanna has been enjoying her new life chapter as a mom, but she is still finding time to achieve new milestones in her professional career.