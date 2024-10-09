Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The hottest fashion trend this fall worn by Rosalia, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Eva Mendes, and more
Here is some inspiration if you are still wondering how to transition from summer to fall.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 8, 2024 11:08 PM EDT

With cooler temperatures coming up, the fall season is all about layers. However, one of the hottest fashion trends among celebrities requires a sexy and practical item.

From Taylor Swift and Madonna to Amal Clooney and Eva Mendes, our favorite celebrities and A-List stars are wearing heeled knee-high boots, and the fun part is that they can be styled with different ensembles.

Rosalia wears a cream dress paired with a black bomber jacket and red knee-high boots as she greets fans outside a hotel in Paris.© Grosby Group

Rosalia was spotted in Paris wearing an off-white mini dress paired with a black bomber jacket and red knee-high boots. 

She was all smiles greeting her fans outside her hotel and showing off her stunning ensemble.

Lily Collins looks perfect in a grey mini jumpsuit matching with a black boots as she arrives at 'Watch What Happens Live' in New York.***© Grosby Group

Lily Collins turned heads in New York City wearing a gray mini jumpsuit paired with black boots.

She was photographed arriving at 'Watch What Happens Live' while promoting the latest season of her popular Netflix show 'Emily in Paris.'

Taylor Swift arrives in style at Electric Lady Studios in New York for the MTV VMAs 2024 afterparty. The singer celebrated her big win for Video of the Year with a fashionable appearance in a stylish printed dress from Monse paired with Vivienne Westwood's boots.

Taylor Swift arrived in style at Electric Lady Studios in New York for the MTV VMAs 2024 afterparty. 

The singer wore black Vivienne Westwood boots paired with a Margiela printed mini dress with a matching jacket. 

Pop icon Madonna was spotted heading out to dinner at Ballato's restaurant in her incredible signature style during New York Fashion Week

Madonna was spotted heading out to dinner at Ballato's restaurant looking cozy in a brown coat featuring dramatic shoulders.

She paired the look with black boots and matching opera gloves.

Eva Mendes steps out in a flowing leopard-print dress paired with a light blue tailored coat for her Good Morning America appearance, where she discussed her new book Desi, Mami, and The Never-Ending Worries. She completes the look with black knee-high boots and oversized sunglasses.© Grosby Group

Eva Mendes stepped out in a flowing leopard-print dress paired with a light blue tailored coat for her Good Morning America appearance.

She completed the outfit with black knee-high boots and oversized sunglasses.

