The hottest fashion trend this fall worn by Rosalia, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Eva Mendes, and more

With cooler temperatures coming up, the fall season is all about layers. However, one of the hottest fashion trends among celebrities requires a sexy and practical item.

From Taylor Swift and Madonna to Amal Clooney and Eva Mendes, our favorite celebrities and A-List stars are wearing heeled knee-high boots, and the fun part is that they can be styled with different ensembles.

Here is some inspiration if you are still wondering how to transition from summer to fall.

© Grosby Group Rosalia was spotted in Paris wearing an off-white mini dress paired with a black bomber jacket and red knee-high boots. She was all smiles greeting her fans outside her hotel and showing off her stunning ensemble.



© Grosby Group Lily Collins turned heads in New York City wearing a gray mini jumpsuit paired with black boots. She was photographed arriving at 'Watch What Happens Live' while promoting the latest season of her popular Netflix show 'Emily in Paris.'



Taylor Swift arrived in style at Electric Lady Studios in New York for the MTV VMAs 2024 afterparty. The singer wore black Vivienne Westwood boots paired with a Margiela printed mini dress with a matching jacket.

Madonna was spotted heading out to dinner at Ballato's restaurant looking cozy in a brown coat featuring dramatic shoulders. She paired the look with black boots and matching opera gloves.