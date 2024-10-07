Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoe Saldana is the queen of sheer lace dresses: Her latest looks while promoting 'Emilia Perez'
The proud Latina continues to turn heads while promoting her latest film

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 7, 2024 4:05 PM EDT

Zoe Saldana is known for being one of the most talented stars in Hollywood, but also for her incredible fashion moments. The proud Latina continues to turn heads while promoting her latest film 'Emilia Perez,' dazzling in jaw-dropping looks.

The actress has shown her preference for sheer lace dresses, posing on the red carpet wearing different ensembles and stepping out in all-black ensembles.

 

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Screening of "Emilia PÃ©rez" during the 47th Mill Valley Film Festival at Smith Rafael Film Center on October 05, 2024 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)© Miikka Skaffari

Most recently, Zoe wore head-to-toe Dior at the Mill Valley Film Festival, looking radiant in a black look from Dior's Cruise 2025 collection, inspired by botanical elements. 

The ensemble featured a black lace top and matching skirt, with statement shoulders and a Dior belt to accentuate her figure. She also wore pointed-toe heels and a black necklace.© Miikka Skaffari

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of "Emilia Perez" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 09, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2024/Getty Images)© Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2024

Just one month ago, in September, the actress attended the premiere of "Emilia Perez" at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre, wearing a stunning sheer lace dress paired with minimal jewelry and open-toe black heels. 

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Zoe Saldana attends the Kering Women in Motion Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland

Back in May, Zoe stepped out in a sheer lace top paired with a silk skirt and heels, showing off her all-black look on the red carper of the Kering Women in Motion as part of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France. 

