Zoe Saldana is the queen of sheer lace dresses: Her latest looks while promoting 'Emilia Perez'

Zoe Saldana is known for being one of the most talented stars in Hollywood, but also for her incredible fashion moments. The proud Latina continues to turn heads while promoting her latest film 'Emilia Perez,' dazzling in jaw-dropping looks.

The actress has shown her preference for sheer lace dresses, posing on the red carpet wearing different ensembles and stepping out in all-black ensembles.

© Miikka Skaffari Most recently, Zoe wore head-to-toe Dior at the Mill Valley Film Festival, looking radiant in a black look from Dior's Cruise 2025 collection, inspired by botanical elements.

© Miikka Skaffari The ensemble featured a black lace top and matching skirt, with statement shoulders and a Dior belt to accentuate her figure. She also wore pointed-toe heels and a black necklace.



© Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2024 Just one month ago, in September, the actress attended the premiere of "Emilia Perez" at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre, wearing a stunning sheer lace dress paired with minimal jewelry and open-toe black heels.