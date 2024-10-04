Camila Cabello and Khloe Kardashian wear school-girl inspired looks this fall

Camila Cabello is enjoying her time in Paris. The singer, who recently made headlines for a rumored drama involving Sabrina Carpenter and her former romantic partner Shawn Mendes, stepped out in a stylish ensemble to attend the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

© Neil Mockford The musician wore a gray cropped sweater paired with a white collared shirt underneath. Camila wore a gray plaid pleated miniskirt with buckle details and an embellished design in the front. She styled her signature brunette hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look.



© WWD Camila wore black loafers and accessorized with minimal jewelry and a small black handbag. She also posed for photos before entering the show, taking a moment to wave at her fans and smiling for the cameras.



Another celebrity who recently embraced the schoolgirl inspired look just in time for fall, was Khlow Kardashian, who was photographed in Los Angeles also wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu.

