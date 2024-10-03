Gisele Bündchen is unrecognizable after latest short hairstyle transformation

Gisele Bündchen is showing off her stunning new look for her latest fashion campaign. The supermodel is known for her signature wavy hair, but this time, she is making us do a double-take after her recent photoshoot with Steven Meisel.

The model, who is enjoying a new chapter of her life with her kids, and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, is also focusing on her professional career. Gisele is now collaborating with Stefano Pilati amid his new collection for Zara, and they decided to pay homage to the iconic actress Monica Vitti.

"Was so fun to play Monica Vitti for the lens of my dear friend Steven Meisel for the special @stefanopilati collection for @zara," Gisele wrote on social media, sharing some of the black-and-white photos from the campaign.

© PHOTO: STEVEN MEISEL/ZARA

The model can be seen posing in a shaggy blonde hairstyle. And while her latest hair transformation was only for the photoshoot, her fans assured Gisele that she looked incredible in the blonde bob style.

© Michael Ochs Archives Monica Vitti on the set of 20th Century Fox movie "Modesty Blaise" in 1966.

"Celebrating four decades of invention, this debut eponymous collection draws inspiration from Pilati’s own distinct sense of style as both an individual and a designer, translating his singular expression of chic across a multitude of categories," the brand wrote, showing Gisele's different ensembles.

The model was all smiles in the behind-the-scenes clips, having fun with her new look and posing in different all-black ensembles. Monica Vitti was known as the Queen of Italian Cinema in the 60s, and also for her signature hairstyle.