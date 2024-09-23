Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend Joaquim Valente is spending quality time with her kids: 'Best of summer'

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying a new chapter of her life. The supermodel, who was recently photographed in New York City, has been having a lot of fun in Miami with her kids and her new romantic partner Joaquim Valente, following her divorce from Tom Brady.

Gisele is saying goodbye to summer with a series of photos, that highlight some of the best moments, including spending quality time with her kids and Joaquim. She took to social media to share the "best of summer."

© Grosby Group Gisele Bundchen with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente in Miami

The supermodel shared photos of the delicious meals she had in Brazil and added a photo where she can be seen having a sweet moment with her daughter. She also posted a few photos in a bikini, enjoying the warm weather.

© Grosby Group Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente are spotted enjoying a game of beach tennis with some friends in Miami.

Gisele is known to share very little about her personal life. However, she decided to post a photo of Joaquim. One of the photos from her post shows the Jiu-Jitsu trainer paddleboarding with her son in Miami, which is an activity she loves to do, as she has been photographed multiple times doing it.

© GiseleBunchen/Instagram

While Gisele prefers to avoid mentioning her new relationship to the media, she talked to ABC News about how she has been adapting to her new life following the divorce and commented on a new love.

“I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” she told Robin Roberts, adding that she was “able to open [her] heart” to someone new." She continued, "Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it."