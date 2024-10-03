Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'connection doesn’t end': How JLo helped Ben 'become a family man again'

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still have a bond when it comes to family matters. The former couple is still going forward with their divorce, despite their recent public appearance together in Los Angeles, where the pair reportedly shared a romantic moment while having brunch with their kids.

“Family is very important to them, and together they were family people," a close source to the pair revealed to People amid their divorce. The insider explained that the actor had a positive outlook during their relationship and even benefited his relationship with his family.

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck having lunch with his kids in Los Angeles

"The connection doesn’t end,” the insider explained, adding that JLo helped Ben “become a family man again" while they were still together. Ben shares three kids with his former wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Meanwhile, the singer shares twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony.

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy an afternoon with their kids.

The pair successfully had a blended family during their marriage. However, the source said that they are “very different people," explaining that Jennifer is “super public and wants to go out,” and the actor is “more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez briefly hold hands while leaving his daughter Violet's high school graduation ceremony.

Fans of the pair were surprised after their latest outing, as they had seemingly rekindled their relationship. But a different source told People that "they are still moving forward with the divorce" and "they are working out financial details amicably.”

“It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” a source said to Page Six. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes, adding, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off.”