Ivanka Trump and her son Joseph join emergency relief efforts after Hurricane Helene devastation

Ivanka Trump is stepping up after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. The former first daughter traveled to Hickory, North Carolina, and joined emergency relief organizations to help everyone affected by the natural disaster.

The businesswoman and author helped serve meals for victims of the hurricane and handed emergency supplies to families in need. Ivanka was joined by her 10-year-old son Joseph, coordinating with first responders and volunteers after parts of the region were destroyed, including homes and roads.

© Charlotte Observer Ivanka Trump visited the Hickory Regional Airport where Starlink devices for Internet connection were donated to Hurricane Helene victims.

The former first daughter worked closely with CityServe, Love & Life, and Mercy Chefs, as these are organizations she has worked with in the past, as reported by TMZ. It was also revealed that at least "90 people have been reported dead in North Carolina" following the hurricane, and "176 hundreds are still missing."

© Charlotte Observer

Ivanka spent some time with the staff and volunteers, as well as people displaced by the storm, taking photos with them and listening to their concerns. The Appalachian Mountain region was severely affected by the storm, causing flooding and landslides, with lack of power and clean water being an issue at the moment.

© Charlotte Observer Ivanka was joined by her 10-year-old son Joseph

After leaving the White House, Ivanka has been focusing on her family and also on her philanthropy work, despite staying away from the public eye and politics amid her dad, Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

President Joe Biden also traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, and met with emergency responders, announcing that 1,000 active-duty soldiers would be deployed to help with the disaster. Biden took an aerial tour of the area and witnessed the damage caused by the hurricane.