Ivanka Trump shares glimpse at her morning routine wearing pajama shorts

Ivanka Trump is welcoming a new week by celebrating National Coffee Day. The former first daughter decided to give her fans and followers a glimpse at her morning routine, wearing a pair of mint green pajama shorts and a matching blouse.

© Instagram

The author and businesswoman took to social media to share one of her favorite moments of the morning, posing with a cup of coffee in her bedroom. Ivanka styled her hair in a bun and was photographed taking in the views of the ocean from her stunning home.

© Grosby Group Ivanka Trump after a workout session in Miami this morning.

"Best way to start my day," she wrote on Instagram. Her latest post comes just one week after she was photographed having fun in Paris with her inner circle. Ivanka documented her trip, sharing photos of her stylish ensembles and posing with her closest friends.

Ivanka is known for having an active lifestyle, always showing her passion for surfing and maintaining a healthy diet and fitness routine. She recently shared a series of clips showing her surfing skills in California. "The perfect waves, incredible vibes, and unforgettable memories made this an adventure of a lifetime!" she shared at the time.

© Instagram

Apart from swimming and surfing, Ivanka also has a strict routine at the gym. "The movements are always the same. They're deadlifts, back squats, hinges, presses, and pull-ups," her personal trainer Sandy Brockman explained to the Daily Mail last week.

"My minimum strength goals I strive for with my clients include: five strict push-ups, two strict pull-ups, one bodyweight barbell back squat, one bodyweight barbell deadlift, and one 45-pound barbell overhead press," she added.